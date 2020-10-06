UrduPoint.com
Gazprom's Share In European Gas Market Fell To 28% In H1 2020 From 36% In 2019 - Company

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 09:03 PM

Gazprom's Share in European Gas Market Fell to 28% in H1 2020 From 36% in 2019 - Company

The share of Russian gas giant Gazprom in the European gas market fell to 28percent in the first half of this year from 36 percent in 2019, according to the company's materials

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The share of Russian gas giant Gazprom in the European gas market fell to 28percent in the first half of this year from 36 percent in 2019, according to the company's materials.

In total, the company exported 78 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe from January-June 2020.

In 2019, Gazprom reduced gas exports to non-CIS countries by 1.3 percent year-on-year to 199.2 billion cubic meters. This volume also includes deliveries to China via The Power of Siberia pipeline.

