GB Administration Bans Hunting Migrated Birds From China

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:36 PM

GB administration bans hunting migrated birds from China

Gilgit Baltistan three districts administration banned hunting migrated birds from China in fear of coronavirus

Gilgit, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :Gilgit Baltistan three districts administration banned hunting migrated birds from China in fear of coronavirus.

While talking to APP Deputy Commissioner (DC) Gilgit Naveed Aham, DC District Nagir Shahruk Chema and Assistant Commissioner Hunza Zulqarnain Khan said that during February seasonal birds from China migrate and enter into district Hunza where they travel to district Nagi and Gilgit.

They said that local hunter are used to hunt these migrated birds and it can be so dangerous because of coronavirus in China. In this situation administration from three districts imposed section 144 for sixty days on hunting of migrated birds, they added.

Gilgit Batistan imposed section 144 on seasonal migrated birds in the first time in history.

