GB and Ireland Canter to victory in Team Cup

Abu Dhabi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Laurie Canter and Tommy Fleetwood did not waste any time picking up the two points that Britain and Ireland needed from Sunday's singles to beat Continental Europe in the European Tour's Team Cup event in Abu Dhabi.

Justin Rose's side, which went into Sunday with an 11-4 lead in the race to 13 points, after winning the first two sessions 3.5-1.5 and Saturday afternoon's foursomes 4-1, went on to complete a 17-8 win.

Canter picked up the first point when he closed out a 5 and 4 win over Frenchman Romain Langasque.

When Fleetwood, who was up against another Frenchman in Matthieu Pavon, and Hatton, who was facing Thorbjorn Olesen, each moved two up with two to play, securing at least a half-point each, victory was assured.

The impressive Pavon found trouble in a greenside bunker at the 17th and was unable to escape, conceding the match to Fleetwood who was safely on the green and confirming Great Britain and Ireland's win.

"It obviously feels great," said Ryder Cup star Fleetwood, who won all four of his points across the week.

"What an unbelievable group of lads we had this week and an unbelievable captain so just a pleasure to be a part of it. Everybody just played so well."

Hatton went on to beat Olesen while Justin Rose and Paul Waring came out on top against Julien Guerrier and Rasmus Neergaerd-Petersen.

Niklas Norgaard, Antoine Rozner and Matteo Manassero all picked up points for Continental Europe with the last two match-ups tied.

"I've loved the challenge, loved the experience of it and the lads have made me look incredibly good at it," said Rose, who is widely touted as a future Ryder Cup captain.

"The way they've played was first-class. We tried to go out and be relentless, play wave after wave, had a big lead coming into today and I think everyone thought we could get the job done.

"Match play is a momentum game for holing the key putt at the right time.

"The margins are always smaller than maybe the scoreboard looks but I think it was an incredible way for us all as individuals to start the season."