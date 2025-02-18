Open Menu

GCA Delegation Visits Counterpart Agencies In New Zealand, Indonesia

Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 01:50 PM

GCA delegation visits counterpart agencies in New Zealand, Indonesia

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A delegation from the General Court of Audit (GCA) visited the Office of the Auditor-General of New Zealand and the Audit board of the Republic of Indonesia, from February 11 to 17.

The delegation includes GCA's Executive Deputy for Planning and Development Eng.

Hazim Algethami, and several specialists from the GCA.

The visit aimed to exchange expertise and knowledge, benefiting from the counterpart agencies' extensive experience in financial auditing, compliance, performance auditing, and financial data management.

Recent Stories

Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation on ..

Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC

56 minutes ago
 ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in produ ..

ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..

1 hour ago
 At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on ..

At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto

1 hour ago
 Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation ..

Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on In ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day

2 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations

3 hours ago
At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia

At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia

4 hours ago
 ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year an ..

ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year anniversary of TEME joint ventur ..

4 hours ago
 China's NEV output, sales surge in January

China's NEV output, sales surge in January

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025

5 hours ago
 290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip

290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip

12 hours ago

More Stories From World