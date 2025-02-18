GCA Delegation Visits Counterpart Agencies In New Zealand, Indonesia
Faizan Hashmi Published February 18, 2025 | 01:50 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A delegation from the General Court of Audit (GCA) visited the Office of the Auditor-General of New Zealand and the Audit board of the Republic of Indonesia, from February 11 to 17.
The delegation includes GCA's Executive Deputy for Planning and Development Eng.
Hazim Algethami, and several specialists from the GCA.
The visit aimed to exchange expertise and knowledge, benefiting from the counterpart agencies' extensive experience in financial auditing, compliance, performance auditing, and financial data management.
Recent Stories
Burjeel Holdings to establish leading radiation oncology network in GCC
ADSB, ASRY to promote regional excellence in production of commercial naval vess ..
At least 18 injured after plane crashes, flips on landing in Toronto
Tawazun Industrial Park, Calidus sign cooperation agreement at IDEX 2025
UAE leaders congratulate President of Gambia on Independence Day
Abdullah bin Zayed, Greek Defence Minister discuss bilateral relations
At least 31 dead after bus crash in Bolivia
ADNOC Distribution, TotalEnergies mark two-year anniversary of TEME joint ventur ..
China's NEV output, sales surge in January
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 February 2025
290 humanitarian aid trucks enter Gaza Strip
More Stories From World
-
GCA delegation visits counterpart agencies in New Zealand, Indonesia5 minutes ago
-
South Korean blockbuster 'JSA' strikes a chord 25 years on6 minutes ago
-
Delta plane flips upside down in Toronto crash, at least 18 injured6 minutes ago
-
US-Russia talks begin in Saudi, no seat for Ukraine16 minutes ago
-
Delta plane flips upside down in Toronto crash, at least 17 injured16 minutes ago
-
Delta plane flips upside down in Toronto crash, at least 17 injured26 minutes ago
-
KSrelief delivers food baskets to 2,907 people in Libya’s Suluq26 minutes ago
-
Makkah Chamber of Commerce receives Malaysian Consulate delegation26 minutes ago
-
New earthquake of magnitude 5 recorded between Greek islands of Santorini, Amorgos46 minutes ago
-
Africa's 'bold generation' see bright future at home1 hour ago
-
Leeds close on Premier League return thanks to late Struijk double1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga table1 hour ago