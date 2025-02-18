GCA delegation visits counterpart agencies in New Zealand, Indonesia

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) A delegation from the General Court of Audit (GCA) visited the Office of the Auditor-General of New Zealand and the Audit board of the Republic of Indonesia, from February 11 to 17.

The delegation includes GCA's Executive Deputy for Planning and Development Eng.

Hazim Algethami, and several specialists from the GCA.

The visit aimed to exchange expertise and knowledge, benefiting from the counterpart agencies' extensive experience in financial auditing, compliance, performance auditing, and financial data management.