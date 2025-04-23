GCAA grants Design Acceptance for first hybrid heliport at Zayed Port

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has granted a Design Acceptance for the country’s first hybrid Heliport at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal at Zayed Port, as part of the visionary Abu Dhabi Air Taxi project.

Developed in strategic collaboration with AD Ports Group, Falcon Aviation Services and Archer Aviation, the hybrid Heliport represents a transformative step toward integrated, sustainable air transport across the emirate.

This hybrid Heliport is the first in the UAE designed to accommodate both traditional helicopters and electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft like Archer’s Midnight, offering a versatile, future-ready model for urban mobility.

It is planned as part of Archer’s broader infrastructure network in the UAE, with early air taxi commercial operations planned with Abu Dhabi Aviation (ADA).

This first site was chosen due to its location at the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal at Zayed Port, which is a leading hub for regional cruise industry, welcoming more than 650,000 visitors every year. It is also a gateway to the capital’s most renowned cultural and leisure destinations, providing easy access to the Louvre Abu Dhabi and the Saadiyat Cultural District.

The GCAA has become the first civil aviation authority globally to develop regulatory standards for hybrid infrastructure—a pioneering framework designed to support the safe, interoperable, and efficient operation of both helicopters and eVTOLs from a single platform.

Following extensive industry consultation, these proposed standards are now being finalised and are on track for publication by July 2025, marking a significant step toward the seamless integration of advanced air mobility into existing aviation ecosystems.

“This milestone is not just about infrastructure—it reflects the UAE’s unwavering commitment to innovation and global leadership in Advanced Air Mobility,” said Saif Mohammed Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the GCAA. “Through our close collaboration with Archer, AD Ports Group, and Falcon Aviation Services, we are enabling a future where sustainable, high-tech air transport becomes a core part of our urban landscape.

This approval represents a new era for civil aviation, driven by partnership and vision.”

Aqeel Al Zarouni, Assistant Director General of the GCAA – Aviation Safety Affairs Sector, said, “By developing the world’s first regulatory standards for hybrid infrastructure, the GCAA is positioning the UAE at the forefront of global aviation innovation."

He added that this framework ensures that air mobility infrastructure is safe, efficient, and adaptable—laying the foundation for the seamless integration of both helicopters and next-generation eVTOL aircraft within a unified operational environment.

"Leveraging existing aviation assets is a cornerstone of our launch strategy. It allows us to move both quickly and safely—getting critical infrastructure ready ahead of our planned commercial air taxi launch. This achievement has only been possible through strong partnerships with the GCAA, AD Ports Group and Falcon Aviation Services,” said Adam Goldstein, CEO and co-founder of Archer.

Captain Ramandeep Oberoi, CEO of Falcon Aviation Services, said “This heliport has long served as a gateway for visitors to explore Abu Dhabi from the sky, and its transformation into a Hybrid Heliport marks an exciting new chapter.”

Noura Rashed Al Dhaheri, CEO of Cruise business at AD Ports Group, stated, "Our state-of-the-art facility at Zayed port, in addition to our renowned operational efficiency, will enable us to provide faster and more sustainable services to our customers and further solidify Abu Dhabi's position as a leader in the cruise industry offering innovative extraordinary experiences.”

The hybrid Heliport will serve as a key launch point for the Abu Dhabi Air Taxi service, planned for rollout by 2026, connecting key locations across the city with quiet and efficient air mobility solutions.

The Abu Dhabi Air Taxi project, supported by a powerful public-private collaboration, places the emirate at the forefront of the global AAM sector and sets a benchmark for cities worldwide seeking to integrate eVTOLs into their transport networks.