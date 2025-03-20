GCC Affirms Support For Syria Unity, Stability
Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2025 | 08:50 AM
GENEVA March 20 (SANA/APP) , (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 20th Mar, 2025) Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) reaffirmed its support for Syria?’s sovereignty independence, unity, and territorial integrity, and its rejection of foreign interference in its internal affairs.
This was reported in a statement conveyed by Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) of the President of the GCC Council of Ambassadors and Kuwait’s Permanent Representative to the UN and other international organizations in Geneva, Nasser al-Hayen, during an interactive dialogue with the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria, within the framework of the work of the United Nations Human Rights Council at its 58th session in Geneva.
In the statement, al-Hayen affirmed the GCC states’ support for all efforts aimed at achieving a comprehensive political transition in Syria, in a way that achieves security, stability, and prosperity under the rule of law and justice.
