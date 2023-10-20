GCC-ASEAN leaders unite for peace in Gaza, call for two-state solution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on Friday issued a joint statement regarding the latest developments in Gaza.

According to Saudi Press Agency, during the GCC-ASEAN Summit, the leaders exchanged views and expressed grave concerns over the developments in the middle East.

They condemned all attacks against civilians and called for a durable ceasefire and for all concerned parties to ensure the most effective and efficient access to humanitarian aid, relief supplies and other basic necessities and essential services, as well as the restoration of electricity, water, and allow the unhindered delivery of fuel, food, and medicine throughout Gaza.

The GCC-ASEAN leaders called on all parties to the conflict to protect civilians, refrain from targeting them and to abide by international humanitarian law, particularly the principles and provisions of the Geneva Convention Relative to the Protection of Civilian Persons in Time of War of 12 August 1949.

They called for the immediate and unconditional release of civilian hostages and detainees, especially women, children, the sick and the elderly. They urged all parties concerned to work towards a peaceful resolution to the conflict with a view to realising the two-state solution based on the pre-1967 borders in accordance with international law and the relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) resolutions.

The leaders supported the initiative of Saudi Arabia, the European Union and the League of Arab States to revive the Middle East peace process in cooperation with Egypt and Jordan, and resolve the Israeli-Palestinian dispute in accordance with international law and all UN resolutions on this conflict.