GCC Chief Says Gulf States, Russia Reaffirm Commitment to OPEC+ Output Goals

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Russia have reaffirmed their commitment to fulfilling obligations under the OPEC+ oil production deal, GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2023) The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and Russia have reaffirmed their commitment to fulfilling obligations under the OPEC+ oil production deal, GCC Secretary General Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi said on Monday.

"We have excellent cooperation within the OPEC+ format, which helps stabilize markets and energy prices.

We reaffirm the importance of having all parties fulfill their obligations in the interest of consumers and suppliers and for the sake of global economic growth," he said.

Albudaiwi spoke during the sixth Joint Ministerial Meeting of the Strategic Dialogue between the Gulf Cooperation Council and Russia in Moscow. He said that the relationship between the six-nation organization and Russia was evolving.