CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Incumbent Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani will become Bahrain 's foreign minister once his GCC duties expire in March , the Bahrain news Agency reported on Thursday.

The outgoing secretary-general was received by Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the first deputy prime minister of Bahrain, earlier in the day. During the meeting, the heir to the throne informed the GCC senior official about King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa's decision to appoint him as the kingdom's foreign minister.

A Bahraini national himself, Al Zayani served as secretary-general since April 2011. He will take over from Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmad Al Khalifa, who has been in charge of Bahrain's foreign ministry since September 2005.