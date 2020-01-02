UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

GCC Secretary-General Al Zayani To Take Foreign Minister's Office In Bahrain - Reports

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd January 2020 | 08:21 PM

GCC Secretary-General Al Zayani to Take Foreign Minister's Office in Bahrain - Reports

Incumbent Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani will become Bahrain's foreign minister once his GCC duties expire in March, the Bahrain News Agency reported on Thursday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd January, 2020) Incumbent Secretary-General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani will become Bahrain's foreign minister once his GCC duties expire in March, the Bahrain news Agency reported on Thursday.

The outgoing secretary-general was received by Crown Prince Salman bin Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, the first deputy prime minister of Bahrain, earlier in the day. During the meeting, the heir to the throne informed the GCC senior official about King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa's decision to appoint him as the kingdom's foreign minister.

A Bahraini national himself, Al Zayani served as secretary-general since April 2011. He will take over from Shaikh Khalid bin Ahmad Al Khalifa, who has been in charge of Bahrain's foreign ministry since September 2005.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Rashid Bahrain March April September From

Recent Stories

Country’s citizens the focus of policies, develo ..

23 minutes ago

Pakistan, UAE economic partnership to further stre ..

23 minutes ago

E&SE Deptt directed to setup one window operation ..

2 minutes ago

Dictionary of Hindko-Pashto common words published ..

2 minutes ago

'DHQ Hospital Astore treating 250 patients daily'

2 minutes ago

Edhi Foundation rescued 96,587 patients during 201 ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.