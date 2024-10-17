GCC Secretary General: GCC-EU Summit A Milestone In Deepening Ties
Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 12:30 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi affirmed on Wednesday that the first joint summit between the GCC and the European Union (EU) demonstrates both sides' understanding of the significance of strengthening their political and economic ties, underscoring that this enhancement is essential to fulfilling their mutual aspirations and advancing their strategic partnership into broader horizons across multiple sectors.
The secretary general's statement was made during the first joint summit for the leaders and heads of state from both the GCC and EU member countries, co-chaired by Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar and current President of the GCC, and Charles Michel, President of the European Council, held today in the Belgian capital, Brussels.
The secretary general expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Charles Michel for hosting this historic summit, which reflects the strategic partnership between the two parties and the ongoing friendship and cooperation between the GCC and the EU, thereby enhancing opportunities for growth, prosperity, and stability in both regions.
In his remarks, Albudaiwi highlighted that, according to the cooperation agreement signed by both sides in 1988 and the Joint Action Programme for the period 2022-2027, which includes constructive mechanisms and proposals for cooperation in political, security, economic, and other fields, this distinguished relationship is a source of pride due to its high standing on many fronts, including political coordination, energy cooperation, and academic, health, and cultural collaboration.
He noted that the strategic partnership holds great potential to achieve higher economic, political, and security integration levels and enhance communication between our peoples.
