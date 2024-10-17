Open Menu

GCC Secretary General: GCC-EU Summit A Milestone In Deepening Ties

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 12:30 PM

GCC Secretary General: GCC-EU summit a milestone in deepening ties

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi affirmed on Wednesday that the first joint summit between the GCC and the European Union (EU) demonstrates both sides' understanding of the significance of strengthening their political and economic ties, underscoring that this enhancement is essential to fulfilling their mutual aspirations and advancing their strategic partnership into broader horizons across multiple sectors.

The secretary general's statement was made during the first joint summit for the leaders and heads of state from both the GCC and EU member countries, co-chaired by Shaikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the Amir of the State of Qatar and current President of the GCC, and Charles Michel, President of the European Council, held today in the Belgian capital, Brussels.

The secretary general expressed his heartfelt gratitude to Charles Michel for hosting this historic summit, which reflects the strategic partnership between the two parties and the ongoing friendship and cooperation between the GCC and the EU, thereby enhancing opportunities for growth, prosperity, and stability in both regions.

In his remarks, Albudaiwi highlighted that, according to the cooperation agreement signed by both sides in 1988 and the Joint Action Programme for the period 2022-2027, which includes constructive mechanisms and proposals for cooperation in political, security, economic, and other fields, this distinguished relationship is a source of pride due to its high standing on many fronts, including political coordination, energy cooperation, and academic, health, and cultural collaboration.

He noted that the strategic partnership holds great potential to achieve higher economic, political, and security integration levels and enhance communication between our peoples.

Related Topics

European Union Qatar Brussels From Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

1 hour ago
 PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

13 hours ago
 KP house inquiry report presented in provincial as ..

KP house inquiry report presented in provincial assembly

13 hours ago
Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full sup ..

Amb. Tirmizi assures Pakistani exhibitors full support in advancing business ven ..

13 hours ago
 Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha ..

Birth anniversary of renowned film actress Sabiha Khanum observed

13 hours ago
 Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self- ..

Lord Nazir calls for early grant of right of self-determination to Kashmiris wit ..

13 hours ago
 Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service o ..

Distt admin decides to suspend metro bus service on Oct 17

13 hours ago
 Essential services in southern Lebanon facing coll ..

Essential services in southern Lebanon facing collapse as Israeli attacks contin ..

13 hours ago
 Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyr ..

Candle light vigil held in memory of Karsaz martyrs

13 hours ago

More Stories From World