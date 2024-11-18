Open Menu

GCC Secretary General Meets With Ambassador Of Norway To Saudi Arabia

Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 05:56 PM

GCC Secretary General meets with Ambassador of Norway to Saudi Arabia

Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Albudaiwi received here on Monday Kingdom of Norway Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Kjersti Tromsdal They discussed cooperation following the MoU signed on February 19, 2022

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Albudaiwi received here on Monday Kingdom of Norway Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Kjersti Tromsdal They discussed cooperation following the MoU signed on February 19, 2022, and the free trade agreement signed in June 2009 and effective since July 1, 2015, which entails trade in goods and services, investment, and technical cooperation.

Related Topics

Norway Saudi Arabia February June July 2015 Agreement

Recent Stories

"Maryam Ke Dastak" expanded to Punjab's 32 distric ..

"Maryam Ke Dastak" expanded to Punjab's 32 districts

1 minute ago
 RDA inflows rise to $8.953 bn in Oct-2024

RDA inflows rise to $8.953 bn in Oct-2024

4 minutes ago
 ADB delegation discusses management, governance in ..

ADB delegation discusses management, governance initiatives with finance ministe ..

24 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 19 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 19 paisa against dollar

24 minutes ago
 Stocks, dollar mixed as traders scale back US rate ..

Stocks, dollar mixed as traders scale back US rate cut bets

24 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024

1 minute ago
Cleveland Cavaliers beat Charlotte Hornets to impr ..

Cleveland Cavaliers beat Charlotte Hornets to improve to 15-0 in NBA

6 minutes ago
 PCB appoints Aqib Javed white-ball head coach till ..

PCB appoints Aqib Javed white-ball head coach till Champions trophy

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match ..

Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match against Australia

3 hours ago
 Disgraced Singapore oil tycoon sentenced to nearly ..

Disgraced Singapore oil tycoon sentenced to nearly 18 years for fraud

6 minutes ago
 realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Compe ..

Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..

4 hours ago
 A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography ..

A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World