GCC Secretary General meets with Ambassador of Norway to Saudi Arabia

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Albudaiwi received here on Monday Kingdom of Norway Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Kjersti Tromsdal They discussed cooperation following the MoU signed on February 19, 2022, and the free trade agreement signed in June 2009 and effective since July 1, 2015, which entails trade in goods and services, investment, and technical cooperation.