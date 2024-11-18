GCC Secretary General Meets With Ambassador Of Norway To Saudi Arabia
Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 05:56 PM
Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Albudaiwi received here on Monday Kingdom of Norway Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Kjersti Tromsdal They discussed cooperation following the MoU signed on February 19, 2022
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Albudaiwi received here on Monday Kingdom of Norway Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Kjersti Tromsdal They discussed cooperation following the MoU signed on February 19, 2022, and the free trade agreement signed in June 2009 and effective since July 1, 2015, which entails trade in goods and services, investment, and technical cooperation.
Recent Stories
"Maryam Ke Dastak" expanded to Punjab's 32 districts
RDA inflows rise to $8.953 bn in Oct-2024
ADB delegation discusses management, governance initiatives with finance ministe ..
Rupee sheds 19 paisa against dollar
Stocks, dollar mixed as traders scale back US rate cut bets
Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 18 November 2024
Cleveland Cavaliers beat Charlotte Hornets to improve to 15-0 in NBA
PCB appoints Aqib Javed white-ball head coach till Champions trophy
Pakistan all out for 117 runs in final T20I match against Australia
Disgraced Singapore oil tycoon sentenced to nearly 18 years for fraud
Realme 13+ 5G: A Powerhouse Punch to All the Competition Ready to Launch in Paki ..
A Deep Dive into Professional Portrait Photography with the Newly Released, Prem ..
More Stories From World
-
Madinah Governor receives Kenyan Consul General11 minutes ago
-
Burglars steal farm vehicles from Windsor Castle21 minutes ago
-
India's capital shuts schools as 'death trap' smog chokes city31 minutes ago
-
Experts urge innovation, policy support, global collaboration for climate action40 minutes ago
-
China's Xi says to 'enhance' ties with Brazil as arrives for G20: state media1 hour ago
-
Composer of Piaf's 'Non, je ne regrette rien' dies aged 951 hour ago
-
S. Korea's home ownership rises in 20231 hour ago
-
France says Ukraine using its missiles inside Russia still an 'option'1 hour ago
-
New Zealanders lose nearly 117 mln USD to scammers in 20232 hours ago
-
Kremlin says Biden 'fuelling' tensions with Kyiv missile decision2 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka's new cabinet sworn in2 hours ago
-
Senegal ruling party on track to election win2 hours ago