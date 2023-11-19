GCC Secretary-General meets with Director-General of Middle East Relations Division at Global Affairs Canada

Manama, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2023) Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi, met on Saturday evening in the Bahraini capital, Manama, with the Director-General of the middle East Relations Division at Global Affairs Canada, Martin Larose, on the sidelines of Albudaiwi's participation in the 19th edition of Manama Dialogue 2023.

During the meeting, they discussed the ways to activate the joint action plan for strategic dialogue between the two parties in the political, security, trade, investment, energy, education and health fields.

The latest developments on the regional and international arena were also reviewed in the meeting, especially the serious Israeli violations against innocent people in Gaza Strip and their global and regional impact on security and stability.