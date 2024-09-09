Open Menu

GCC Secretary General Meets With New Zealand's Associate Minister Of Foreign Affairs

Muhammad Irfan Published September 09, 2024 | 06:40 PM

GCC Secretary General meets with New Zealand's Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Albudaiwi met here with New Zealand's Associate Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Agriculture, Trade, Forestry, Hunting and Fishing Todd McClay.

The two sides commended the efforts of the negotiating teams working on the Free Trade Agreement (FTA).

They emphasized that the FTA will open up more investment opportunities and enhance economic ties to further their mutual interests. Albudaiwi highlighted that the GCC countries and New Zealand are making progress in the FTA negotiations, having reached an agreement on most chapters.

The two officials also discussed various topics of mutual interest, including reviewing GCC-New Zealand relations, exploring ways to enhance them across all sectors, and monitoring the implementation of the memorandum of understanding and joint action plan signed by the two sides.

Related Topics

Agriculture Progress All Agreement New Zealand

Recent Stories

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz Sharif start working ..

President Zardari, PM Shehbaz Sharif start working for ‘important legislation ..

12 minutes ago
 Muqam demands inquiry into alleged use of KP govt ..

Muqam demands inquiry into alleged use of KP govt funds for PTI Islamabad rally

44 minutes ago
 PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to es ..

PTI’s Aug 22 Islamabad rally cancelled due to establishment’s intervention, ..

1 hour ago
 Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakis ..

Gold Price Decreases by Rs 1,100 per Tola in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi ..

Warsi Beg criticizes Wasim Akram over 'Badoo Baddi' video

3 hours ago
 Potential movement could start anytime to focus Ad ..

Potential movement could start anytime to focus Adiala jail, warns Aliya Hamza

3 hours ago
Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain a ..

Mohammad Rizwan expected to be appointed captain across all formats

4 hours ago
 Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi' ..

Humaima’s humorous response about Emraan Hashmi's possible visit to Pakistan g ..

5 hours ago
 Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extens ..

Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa declines tenure extension

5 hours ago
 Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise ..

Elite Corporate Cricket Bash Set to Revolutionise UAE's Domestic Cricket Scene

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From World