Brasilia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Albudaiwi met with President of the Federal Senate of Brazil, Senator Rodrigo Pacheco, here on the sidelines of his visit to Brazil.

The two officials discussed GCC-Brazil ties and means to enhance them, the latest regional and international developments, and other issues of common interest.