GCC Secretary General, UK Secretary Of State For International Trade Discuss FTA Negotiations Progress
Faizan Hashmi Published January 24, 2024 | 04:40 PM
RIYADH, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi discussed yesterday, via video call, with UK Secretary of State for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan the progress of the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations, which aim to boost cooperation and strategic partnership between the two sides.
Albudaiwi issued a statement highlighting the fact that the GCC countries are pursuing strategic agreements and aim to finalize FTAs with countries and regional blocs to strengthen their economies and promote diversification of economic and trade mechanisms, including "opening regional and global markets for GCC products, which will benefit the countries and their people".
