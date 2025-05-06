Open Menu

GCC SG Receives Omani Ambassador To Saudi Arabia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Secretary-General (SG) of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Albudaiwi received on Tuesday Ambassador of Oman to Saudi Arabia Sayyid Najib bin Hilal Al Busaidi, at the General Secretariat headquarters in Riyadh.

At the beginning of the meeting, Albudaiwi congratulated the ambassador on his appointment as the Sultanate of Oman's ambassador to Saudi Arabia and wished him success.

The discussions covered several topics, most notably, exploring ways to enhance efforts for the joint Gulf action towards greater integration, solidarity, and interconnectedness.

This aims to realize the visions of the leaders of the GCC countries and their peoples' aspirations. The latest developments in the regional and international arenas were also reviewed.

