GCC Summit Over Conflict With Doha Expected To Occur In Early January - Reports

Fri 11th December 2020

An annual summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), during which the three-year conflict with Qatar can be resolved, is expected to be held in Saudi Arabia on January 5, 2021, a prominent Qatari journalist and the executive director of the Al Arab newspaper, Jaber al-Harmi, has said, citing sources

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2020) An annual summit of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), during which the three-year conflict with Qatar can be resolved, is expected to be held in Saudi Arabia on January 5, 2021, a prominent Qatari journalist and the executive director of the Al Arab newspaper, Jaber al-Harmi, has said, citing sources.

"Sources in the Gulf countries confirmed that the 41st summit of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf would be transferred from Manama to Riyadh and convene on January 5. The summit arrangements will be soon announced," al-Harmi wrote on Twitter.

A diplomatic source earlier told Kuwaiti media that the reconciliation of Doha with its neighbors could be declared during the annual summit of the six Gulf countries, which was expected to be held this month in the Bahraini capital.

Kuwait, along with the United States, has spearheaded efforts to resolve the Gulf crisis, which broke out in June 2017 when four nations - Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE - cut ties with Qatar, accusing the state of supporting terrorism, while imposing an economic and transport blockade on it.

Doha has rejected all accusations of backing terrorism, saying that the actions directed against the country are motivated by envy of its economic success and a desire to limit its sovereignty.

