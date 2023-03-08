UrduPoint.com

GCERF Says Will Fund Grants To Iraq, Yemen To Fight Violent Extremism

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 09:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2023) The Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF) announced on Tuesday that it will fund grants to Iraq and Yemen ” the first countries in the middle East ” to tackle violent extremism.

"The Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF) today announced that it will fund grants to Iraq and Yemen, marking the first countries in the Middle East to become part of the GCERF global partnership. Based on a request from the governments of the two countries, GCERF will begin work with government ministries and local civil society organisations in Iraq and Yemen to prevent violent extremism," GCERF said in a statement on the website.

According to the statement, the projects will have a duration of three years.

The aim of the initiative in Yemen is to support "youth at risk of radicalisation" by creating economic and social opportunities to strengthen "good governance," as well as to promote "a culture of peace and tolerance," the statement said.

The aim of grants in Iraq is to support the return of individuals from Syria and strengthen opportunities for the youth in southern Iraq "as alternatives to violent extremism, through livelihoods creation and community youth engagement," according to GCERF.

"These new agreements with the governments of Iraq and Yemen mark an important development in GCERF's global support to the prevention of violent extremism. As GCERF expands grants to civil society organisations in the MENA region, I'm confident that our track record of earning the trust of diverse actors in countries where we invest will add strong leverage to building resilience against violent extremism," GCERF Governing board Chair Stefano Manservisi was quoted in the statement.

GCERF is a Geneva-based fund providing grants to support community-led projects in preventing violent extremism. The fund was established in 2014 and is currently supporting 19 countries.

