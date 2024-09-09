GDNC arrests four residents attempting to sell amphetamine in Al-Jouf

Sakaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) The General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC) has arrested four Bangladeshi residents in the Al-Jouf region for attempting to sell methamphetamine (Shabu) and amphetamine.

Legal action has been taken against them, and they were referred to the public prosecution.

Security authorities urge citizens and residents to report information about any activities related to drug smuggling or selling by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern Region and 999 in the rest of the regions.

They may also contact the GDNC at 995 or through email: [email protected]. All reports will be treated with strict confidentiality.