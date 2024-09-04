GDNC Seizes 236 Kg Of Cocaine Hidden In Banana Shipment
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 08:27 PM
In a significant anti-narcotics operation, the General Directorate of Narcotics Control (GDNC), working in collaboration with the Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, has intercepted a shipment containing 236 kilograms of cocaine at King Abdullah Port in Rabigh Governorate
The discovery underscores GDNC's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the Kingdom's security and protecting its youth from the perils of drugs.
The concealed narcotics were hidden in a shipment of bananas. Security agencies are urging the public to report any information related to drug smuggling or trafficking by calling 911 in Makkah, Riyadh, and the Eastern regions, and 999 in the other regions of the Kingdom.
The public may also get in touch with the General Directorate of Narcotics Control through the phone number 995 or via email at [email protected]. All reports will be treated with utmost confidentiality.
