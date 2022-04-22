GDP Growth in Advanced European Economies to Decline to 3% - IMF

GDP growth in the advanced European economies will decline to 3% in 2022, while in the emerging markets it will face a decline of 3.2%, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its regional economic outlook on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2022) GDP growth in the advanced European economies will decline to 3% in 2022, while in the emerging markets it will face a decline of 3.2%, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its regional economic outlook on Friday.

"GDP growth is now forecast to decline in 2022 to 3 and 3.2 percent in advanced European economies and emerging European economies (excluding Belarus, Russia, Turkey and Ukraine), respectively, down by 1 and 1.5 percentage points with respect to the January 2022 World Economic Outlook," the report said.

The IMF warned of potential risks for the regional banking system, which could suffer from defaults by borrowers who face higher debt service burdens and market losses.

"In this context, supervisory authorities should closely monitor shifts in risk appetite, liquidity and credit availability, and capital outflows," the report added.

The IMF recommended that nations' authorities ensure banks can absorb losses from higher default risks, falling collateral valuation, including houses. In addition, banks need to be able to handle compliance risks from sanctions and cyberattacks, as well as liquidity risks.