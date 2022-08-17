UrduPoint.com

GDP In Eurozone, EU Grows 0.6% In Q2, Unemployment Rises By 0.3% - Eurostat

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2022 | 07:47 PM

GDP in Eurozone, EU Grows 0.6% in Q2, Unemployment Rises by 0.3% - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Economy of both the eurozone and the European Union grew 0.6% in the second quarter of 2022, with unemployment rising by 0.3% over the same period, the Eurostat agency said on Wednesday.

"In the second quarter of 2022, seasonally adjusted GDP increased by 0.

6% both in the euro area and in the EU, compared with the previous quarter," the agency said.

GDP increased by 3.9% in the euro area and by 4% in the EU in Q2 2022 compared to the same period last year.

Unemployment rate was also on the rise, with +0.3% both in the euro area and in the EU in the three months to June compared to Q1.

Year-on-year calculations indicate that unemployment in the second quarter increased by 2.4% in the eurozone and by 2.3% in the union.

