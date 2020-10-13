GDP in Most Countries to Recover to Pre-Pandemic Levels By 2022 - IMF

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The International Monetary Fund (IMF) assesses that most countries in the world will return to pre-coronavirus pandemic GDP levels by 2020, IMF Chief Economist Gita Gopinath said during a virtual briefing on Tuesday.

"Most countries of the world we are seeing return back to the 2019 [GDP] levels by 2022," Gopinath told reporters.

However, Gopinath noted that some regions in the world are expected to take longer to recover because they face different impacts from the novel coronavirus crisis.

"There are some regions in the world where it [the recovery] is projected to take even longer," Gopinath said.

The IMF expects that Latin America will return back to pre-pandemic GDP levels in 2023, she added.

On Tuesday, the IMF said in its World Economic Outlook that the world's GDP in 2020 will decline less than previously expected and now is forecast to contract by 4.4 percent rather than 4.9 percent.