Celebrating Achievements... Building the Future

Dubai (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27 December, 2024) :

The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA Dubai) has announced the launch of the New Year's celebrations for the workforce in Dubai 2025 under the theme "Celebrating Achievements...

Building the Future." This event honors the workforce and recognizes their pivotal role in building and advancing Dubai. The celebrations reflect the humanitarian values of the emirate and reaffirm its status as a global city that embraces everyone and values the contributions of all members of its community.

The celebrations will take place in the Al Quoz area, where the venue is set to welcome more than 10,000 attendees from various nationalities.

Activities will begin at 2:00 PM and continue until after midnight, culminating in a spectacular fireworks display that will light up Dubai’s skies, marking the start of a new year. The celebrations will feature musical performances by international artists, stunning acrobatic shows, DJ sets creating a unique festive atmosphere, and performances by global teams showcasing cultural and artistic diversity.

To bring joy to the participants, the celebrations will offer a remarkable selection of valuable prizes sponsored by "du," Dubai Duty-Free, Ellington Properties, Atrangii App, and Al Fattan, along with many other supporters.

Prizes include cars, gold bars, electronic devices, electric scooters, travel tickets, and cash prizes, with draws taking place throughout the day.

These prizes embody the spirit of gratitude and appreciation that the celebrations aim to promote.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, emphasized that the New Year's celebrations for the workforce in Dubai are more than just a New Year’s celebration; they are a message of gratitude and appreciation for the workforce, which is an integral part of Dubai’s success story.

He added that the Directorate has facilitated all necessary arrangements to ensure attendees' comfort and has organized an event that reflects Dubai’s humanitarian values, supported by a comprehensive plan to ensure everyone’s safety and security.



Major General Obaid Muhair Bin Suroor, Deputy Director General of GDRFA Dubai and Chairman of the Permanent Committee for Labour Affairs in Dubai, highlighted that these celebrations underscore Dubai’s commitment to promoting humanitarian values.

He noted that honoring the workforce reflects Dubai’s mission to foster social cohesion and celebrate everyone who contributes to its developmental journey. He further stated that organizing such an event demonstrates the Directorate’s dedication to upholding the principles of appreciation and generosity that define Dubai.

In a related context, Major General Dr.

Ali Abdullah Bin Ajif, Assistant Director for the Work Regulation Sector at GDRFA Dubai, pointed out that these celebrations reflect Dubai’s continuous efforts to enhance the values of giving and gratitude.

He affirmed that honoring the workforce highlights the significant appreciation for their role in supporting the city’s developmental and economic progress.

On another note, Mr. Ahmed Aburuhaima, Executive Director of Government Relations in "du" and the Diamond Sponsor of the celebrations, expressed his pride in participating in this event, which embodies Dubai’s commitment to social responsibility.

He confirmed that this involvement aligns with the company’s vision to support initiatives that honor the workforce and highlight their crucial role in building a sustainable future for Dubai.

He added that "du" consistently strives to promote values of collaboration and appreciation that distinguish Dubai’s community, through initiatives that enhance social cohesion and emphasize humanitarian values.

GDRFA Dubai invites all members of the community to participate in this exceptional event, which reflects Dubai’s humanitarian spirit and highlights its values of tolerance and inclusivity.

The New Year's celebrations for the workforce in Dubai are not just the beginning of a new year but a tribute to the workforce’s role in making Dubai a global symbol of excellence and innovation.