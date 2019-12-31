India on Tuesday appointed outgoing army chief General Bipin Rawat as the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS)

New Delhi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 31st December, 2019) India on Tuesday appointed outgoing army chief General Bipin Rawat as the country's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS).The CDS will be a four-star general who will serve as the Indian government's principal military adviser to the defence minister.

The officer will also head the new Department of Military Affairs to ensure "jointness in training, logistics and procurement of the three services".The Indian defence ministry had recently amended the army, air force and navy rules and introduced a new clause that allows the Chief of Defence Staff to serve up to a maximum age of 65 years.The notification came in the backdrop of General Rawat retiring on December 31.

According to the existing rules, an army chief has a tenure of three years or up to the retirement age of 62 years, whichever is earlier.

Although Rawat is yet to reach the age of 62 years, he is retiring because he is completing his tenure of three years as army chief.General Rawat, when asked about his plans for the role, said that he will "plan his strategy" after assuming the role of CDS."The position Chief of Army Staff has many responsibilities.

Till now, I was concentrating on my obligations as Chief of Army Staff. Now that I will have a new designation, I will sit and plan a strategy for future. I will fulfill my role as Chief of Army Staff till the handover," General Rawat told reporters after visiting the National War Memorial in New Delhi.