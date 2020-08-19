Gen. Malick Diaw Behind Military Coup in Mali - Source

NOUAKCHOTT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2020) Gen. Malick Diaw leads the rebels who ousted the Malian government, while col. Sadio Camara is his deputy, a source from the country's armed forces told Sputnik on Wednesday.

A group of Malian soldiers has initiated an uprising at the Kati military base near Bamako, the capital of Mali, demanding political reforms and fair elections. Rebels on Tuesday kidnapped several high-ranking officials, including President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita and Prime Minister Boubou Cisse. Keita subsequently announced the resignation of the government and parliament.

"The leader of the military coup in Mali is Gen. Malick Diaw, his deputy is Col. Sadio Camara," the source said.

Meanwhile, the EFE news agency reported that rebels appointed Col. Assimi Goita as the head of the National Committee for the Salvation of the People (CSNP), which was created following the coup.

Preparations for a mass rally in support of the coup organizers are underway in Bamako.

The mutineers have said that the CSNP's role was to save lives and prepare the country for general elections.