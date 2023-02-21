UrduPoint.com

Gen Z Shows Stronger Preference For TikTok As News Platform Than Other Americans - Poll

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2023 | 09:04 PM

Gen Z Shows Stronger Preference for TikTok as News Platform Than Other Americans - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2023) Gen Z adults in the United States have a stronger preference for using TikTok to find out information about major news events compared to other Americans, according to a Morning Consult poll released Tuesday.

The poll found that 14% of Gen Z adults visit TikTok to start researching a major news event, in comparison with 2% of adults across all generations.

Still, Gen Z adults - and all other generations for that matter - are most likely to use Google Search as a starting point: 39% of Gen Z, 46% of millennials, 47% of Gen X, and 48% of baby boomers turn to Google's search engine for information.

The poll, conducted in February, recommended that news publishers release compelling content on TikTok to target this generation, in particular on the topics of music, tv, film, and food.

