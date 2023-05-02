UrduPoint.com

General Atomics Wins $217Mln Contract To Provide Taiwan With Drones - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 02, 2023 | 03:40 AM

General Atomics Wins $217Mln Contract to Provide Taiwan With Drones - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The US Defense Department announced that it has awarded General Atomics Aeronautical Systems a more than $217 million contract to provide Taiwan with four MQ-9B reconnaissance drones and other related equipment.

"General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc., Poway, California, has been awarded a not-to-exceed $217,615,343 undefinitized contract action for Taiwan MQ-9B SkyGuardian procurement," the release said on Monday. "This contract provides for four MQ-9B unmanned air vehicles, two Certifiable Ground Control Stations, spares and support equipment."

Work to fulfill the contract is expected to be completed by May 5, 2025, the release said.

China has repeatedly called on the United States to put an end to its arms sales and military ties with Taiwan as well as stop creating tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

The relationship between China and the United States has been steadily deteriorating and worsened after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen met with US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in early April. In response, Beijing started a massive three-day military exercise near Taiwan in what it called a "warning" to Taiwanese separatists and foreign powers supporting them.

