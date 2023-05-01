General authority for survey, Geospatial information participates in UN World Data Forum in China

The General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information, represented by its President, Dr. Eng. Mohammed bin Yahya Al Sayel, and as the Chairman of the Arab Committee of United Nations Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management, participated in the United Nations World Data Forum held in Hangzhou, China

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :The General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information, represented by its President, Dr. Eng. Mohammed bin Yahya Al Sayel, and as the Chairman of the Arab Committee of United Nations Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management, participated in the United Nations World Data Forum held in Hangzhou, China.

The forum discussed several important topics, including innovation and partnerships for better and more comprehensive data, maximizing the benefit of using data and its added value to support decision-making, in addition to discussing trends and emerging partnerships to develop comprehensive data systems that contain multiple sources of different types of data.

The Authority's participation aimed to learn about countries' latest findings on geospatial data policies, global trends, and innovations in the field. This is because geospatial data and information underlie all other types of data, such as statistical, economic, and environmental.

The forum sought to foster innovation in data, strengthen cross-sector partnerships, and urge political and financial support for data, which are vital to achieving sustainable development goals. Numerous government agencies, private sectors, donors, international and regional organizations, geospatial bodies, and academia attended the forum.