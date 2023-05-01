UrduPoint.com

General Authority For Survey, Geospatial Information Participates In UN World Data Forum In China

Faizan Hashmi Published May 01, 2023 | 08:24 PM

General authority for survey, Geospatial information participates in UN World Data Forum in China

The General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information, represented by its President, Dr. Eng. Mohammed bin Yahya Al Sayel, and as the Chairman of the Arab Committee of United Nations Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management, participated in the United Nations World Data Forum held in Hangzhou, China

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2023 ) :The General Authority for Survey and Geospatial Information, represented by its President, Dr. Eng. Mohammed bin Yahya Al Sayel, and as the Chairman of the Arab Committee of United Nations Experts on Global Geospatial Information Management, participated in the United Nations World Data Forum held in Hangzhou, China.

The forum discussed several important topics, including innovation and partnerships for better and more comprehensive data, maximizing the benefit of using data and its added value to support decision-making, in addition to discussing trends and emerging partnerships to develop comprehensive data systems that contain multiple sources of different types of data.

The Authority's participation aimed to learn about countries' latest findings on geospatial data policies, global trends, and innovations in the field. This is because geospatial data and information underlie all other types of data, such as statistical, economic, and environmental.

The forum sought to foster innovation in data, strengthen cross-sector partnerships, and urge political and financial support for data, which are vital to achieving sustainable development goals. Numerous government agencies, private sectors, donors, international and regional organizations, geospatial bodies, and academia attended the forum.

Related Topics

World United Nations China Hangzhou All Government Arab

Recent Stories

Regional tectonics shift as Saudi officials warmly ..

Regional tectonics shift as Saudi officials warmly welcome Iranian official

7 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince issues resolution forming co ..

Fujairah Crown Prince issues resolution forming committee on emirate’s partici ..

10 minutes ago
 Dubai to host World Free Zones Organizations 9th A ..

Dubai to host World Free Zones Organizations 9th Annual International Conference ..

10 minutes ago
 Mirziyoyev: Uzbek reformer with autocratic tendenc ..

Mirziyoyev: Uzbek reformer with autocratic tendencies

6 minutes ago
 Those exploit laborers' rights to be brought to ju ..

Those exploit laborers' rights to be brought to justice: Chief Minister Balochis ..

44 seconds ago
 Riyadh Governor receives Portuguese ambassador to ..

Riyadh Governor receives Portuguese ambassador to Saudi Arabia

48 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.