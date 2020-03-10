General Commander of Polish Military Contracted COVID-19 - Defense Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Jaroslaw Mika, the general commander of the Polish armed forces, has contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the country's defense ministry said on Tuesday.

On Friday, Mika took part in a strategic communication conference regarding the Defender-Europe 20 military exercise organized by the US armed forces.

On Monday, the US army said that the commander of is European forces, Lt. Gen. Christopher Cavoli, may have been exposed to COVID-19 during the event.

"Upon returning from a military conference in Germany, General Mika, the general commander of the armed forces, has been confirmed to have the coronavirus," the ministry wrote on Twitter.

The people who accompanied Mika have been quarantined.

There are currently 20 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Poland.