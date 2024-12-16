General Directorate of Passports launches special stamp commemorating IGF

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) The Interior Ministry's General Directorate of Passports, in collaboration with the Digital Government Authority, launched a special passport stamp to commemorate the 19th edition of the internet Governance Forum (IGF), held in Riyadh from December 15 to 19.

The stamp will be applied on the passports of travelers at Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport during IGF.