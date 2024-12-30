General Directorate of Passports: passport validity requirements for citizens traveling abroad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

General Directorate of Passports has clarified the minimum passport validity requirements for Saudi citizens planning to travel abroad

Passports must have a validity of at least three months for travel to Arab countries and a minimum validity of six months for travel to other destinations, according to the Directorate.

The Directorate also emphasized that family register cards and digital national identity cards issued through the "Absher" and "Tawakkalna" platforms are not valid for international travel.

Citizens are urged to renew or obtain new passports well in advance of their travel plans.

Additionally, the Directorate underscored the importance of safeguarding passports from damage, loss, or misuse. Citizens are advised to store their passports securely and avoid neglecting or mortgaging them.

Adherence to these guidelines will help ensure a smooth and hassle-free travel experience.