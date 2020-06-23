General Dynamics Electric Boat Wins $869Mln Deal on Columbia Nuclear Subs - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2020) General Dynamics Electric Boat Corporation has won an almost $870 million US Navy contract to continue design and engineering work on the new Columbia Class fleet ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs), the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"General Dynamics Electric Boat Corporation [of] Groton, Connecticut is awarded an $869,043,785 ... contract," the release said on Monday. "This modification includes continued design completion, engineering work, affordability studies and design support efforts for the Columbia Class fleet ballistic missile submarines (SSBNs)."

Main work on the contract will be performed in Groton in the US state of Connecticut, at Quonset Point in Rhode Island and in Newport news in Virginia, the Defense Department said.

The contract also covers "submarine industrial base development and expansion efforts as part of the integrated enterprise plan and multi-program material procurement supporting Columbia SSBNs and the nuclear shipbuilding enterprise," the release added.

The US nuclear shipbuilding industrial base continues to ramp up production capability to support the increased demand associated with the Navy's Force Structure Assessment developing improved capacity at sub-tier vendors to reduce risks of delays and bottlenecks, the release added.