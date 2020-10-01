General Dynamics Wins $1.2Bln US Army Air Defense System Contract - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) General Dynamics has won a more than $1.2 billion US Army contract to manufacture short-range, mobile air defense systems, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"General Dynamics Land Systems [of] Sterling Heights, Michigan was awarded a $1,219,170,958 ...

contract to produce, test and deliver Interim Maneuver Short-Range Air Defense (IM-SHORAD) systems," the release said on Wednesday.

The Defense Department said work on the project will be carried out over the next five years with a scheduled completion date of September 30, 2025.

IM-SHORAD is an US Army Air Defense Artillery system that moves and maneuvers to directly support brigade combat teams. It has the capability to destroy, neutralize or deter low altitude aerial threats, according to published sources.