General Dynamics Wins $1.47Bln Pentagon Contract for Large-Caliber Projectiles

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) US weapons maker General Dynamics won a contract worth more than $1.4 billion for large caliber projectiles, the Pentagon said in a press release.

"General Dynamics Wilkes Barre, Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania, was awarded a $1,476,629,900 (contract)..

. to manufacture large-caliber metal projectiles and mortar projectiles," the release said on Tuesday.

The order has an estimated completion date of July 30, 2029, the release added.

US Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is listed as the contracting activity in the statement.