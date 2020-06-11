General Dynamics Wins $2.47Bln Order for More Stryker Fighting Vehicles - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) General Dynamics Land Systems has won a US Army order for more upgraded Stryker Double V-Hull A1 armored fighting vehicles, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"General Dynamics Land Systems [of] Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $2,477,329,768 fixed-price-incentive contract for the production of Stryker Double V-Hull (DVH) A1 engineering change proposal vehicles," the release stated on Wednesday.

The Defense Department said work on the contract is estimated to take just under seven years with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2027.

The Interim Armored Vehicle (IAV) Stryker is a family of eight-wheeled armored fighting vehicles produced by General Dynamics Land Systems for the US Army. The vehicles include a new hull configuration, increased armor, upgraded suspension and braking systems, wider tires, blast-attenuating seats and a height management system, according to published reports.