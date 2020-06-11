UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

General Dynamics Wins $2.47Bln Order For More Stryker Fighting Vehicles - Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 03:50 AM

General Dynamics Wins $2.47Bln Order for More Stryker Fighting Vehicles - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2020) General Dynamics Land Systems has won a US Army order for more upgraded Stryker Double V-Hull A1 armored fighting vehicles, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"General Dynamics Land Systems [of] Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a $2,477,329,768 fixed-price-incentive contract for the production of Stryker Double V-Hull (DVH) A1 engineering change proposal vehicles," the release stated on Wednesday.

The Defense Department said work on the contract is estimated to take just under seven years with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2027.

The Interim Armored Vehicle (IAV) Stryker is a family of eight-wheeled armored fighting vehicles produced by General Dynamics Land Systems for the US Army. The vehicles include a new hull configuration, increased armor, upgraded suspension and braking systems, wider tires, blast-attenuating seats and a height management system, according to published reports.

Related Topics

Army Vehicles Vehicle April Family

Recent Stories

UAE a leader in developing strategies for future: ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Sameh Shoukry condemn endanger ..

2 hours ago

Awareness is our medicine. Until we find a cure

3 hours ago

FNC calls on TRA to adopt decisions of UAE Cabinet ..

3 hours ago

Netanyahu Discusses Trump's Peace Plan With German ..

2 hours ago

Russia's Bogdanov, Egyptian Ambassador Discuss Lib ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.