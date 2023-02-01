General Dynamics Wins $481Mln for US Army Battle Detection Systems - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) General Dynamics won a more than $480 million US Army contract to maintain Prophet Enhancement detecting systems, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"General Dynamics Mission Systems (of) Scottsdale, Arizona was awarded a $481,578,860 ...

contract for sustainment of Prophet Enhanced detecting systems," the release stated on Tuesday.

The Prophet system is deployed with US Army brigade combat teams and provides a near real-time picture of a battlespace utilizing signals intelligence (SIGINT) sensors that have the capability to detect emitters, according to the defense contractor.

Work on the order is scheduled to take five years with an estimated completion date of January 31, 2028. the Defense Department said.