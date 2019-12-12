UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

General Election 2019: Voters Head To Polls Across The UK

Sumaira FH 41 minutes ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 04:00 PM

General election 2019: Voters head to polls across the UK

The UK is going to the polls for the country's third general election in less than five years.The contest, the first to be held in December in nearly 100 years, follows those in 2015 and 2017

London (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 12th December, 2019) The UK is going to the polls for the country's third general election in less than five years.The contest, the first to be held in December in nearly 100 years, follows those in 2015 and 2017.Polling stations in 650 Constituencies across England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland opened at 07:00 GMT.After the polls close at 22:00 GMT, counting will begin straight away.

Most results are due to be announced in the early hours of Friday morning.A total of 650 MPs will be chosen under the first-past-the-post system used for general elections, in which the candidate who secures the most votes in each individual constituency is elected.

In 2017, Newcastle Central was the first constituency to declare, announcing its result about an hour after polls closed.Elections in the UK traditionally take place every four or five years.

But, in October, MPs voted for the second snap poll in as many years. It is the first winter election since 1974 and the first to take place in December since 1923.Anyone aged 18 or over is eligible to vote, as long as they are a British citizen or qualifying citizen of the Commonwealth or Republic of Ireland and have registered to vote. Registration closed on 26 November.

Related Topics

Election UK Vote Newcastle Wales Ireland October November December 2017 2015 Election 2018

Recent Stories

England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs

5 minutes ago

President AJK lauds Malaysia’s principled stance ..

8 minutes ago

PTCL goes solar to conserve energy for a green Pak ..

16 minutes ago

FANR highlights key milestones on 10th anniversary

41 minutes ago

UAE, Mali review cooperation in defence field

41 minutes ago

Nicaraguan Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow Dec 12 ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.