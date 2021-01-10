UrduPoint.com
General Election Begins In Kazakhstan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 10th January 2021 | 06:40 AM

General Election Begins in Kazakhstan

ALMATY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th January, 2021) Kazakhstan on Sunday opened its polling stations for a general election vote in most of its regions.

The country will elect its new lower house as well as local representative bodies.

The vote started at 7 a.m. (01:00 GMT) local time  will conclude at 8 p.m. (14:00 GMT).

In four western regions, the polling stations will open and close an hour later due to time difference.

The lower house, known as Mazhilis, consists of 107 lawmakers, 98 of whom are elected directly from party lists during the elections, and the remaining nine are elected by the Assembly of People of Kazakhstan, a national political body representing the country's ethnic groups.

More Stories From World

