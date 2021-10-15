UrduPoint.com

General Election Campaign Begins In Bulgaria - State Media

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 52 seconds ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 05:30 PM

General Election Campaign Begins in Bulgaria - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) Campaigning for the Bulgarian presidential election and snap parliamentary elections have begun and will go on until November 13, Radio Bulgaria (BNR) reported on Friday.

The general vote is scheduled for November 14.

Candidates from 20 parties and seven coalitions will take part in the early elections to the National Assembly, the country's unicameral parliament.

As noted by BNR, for the first time in the entire "democratic" history of Bulgaria, citizens will take part in the voting for the third time in one year.

Earlier in September, the leader of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, Korneliya Ninova, gave up her mandate to form a government. This was the third attempt to establish a new cabinet of ministers after April and July parliamentary elections. In line with the Bulgarian constitution, as all three attempts to form a government failed, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev has formed a caretaker cabinet until the snap legislative vote.

