General Electric Wins $1.65Bln Contract To Upgrade US Navy F/A-18 Engines - Pentagon

6 minutes ago Thu 02nd September 2021 | 03:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) General Electric (GE) Aviation has won a $1.65 billion US Navy contract for the repair, upgrade or replacement of 17 F414 engine components in support of the F/A-18 Hornet aircraft, the Department of Defense announced.

"General Electric Aviation [of] Lynn, Massachusetts is awarded a not-to-exceed $1.65 billion...

contract for the repair, upgrade or replacement, inventory management, and required supply response times of 17 F414 engine components in support of the F/A-18 aircraft," the Defense Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

The contract will include a five-year base period and will be performed in Lynn, Massachusetts and Jacksonville, Florida, the release said.

Work on the project is expected to be completed by August 2026, the release added.

