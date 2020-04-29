General Electric Wins $707Mln Engines Export Deal With 4 US Allies - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) General Electric has won more than $700 million to construct F1 engines for US allies Slovakia, Bulgaria, Taiwan and Qatar, the Department of Defense said in a press release.

"General Electric Company [of] Cincinnati, Ohio has been awarded $707,274,997...

for F110 engine production, including installs and spares and modernized engine management system computers," the release said on Tuesday.

The contract involves Foreign Military Sales to Slovakia, Bulgaria, Taiwan and Qatar, the release added.

The General Electric F110 is an afterburning turbofan jet engine produced by GE Aviation and used to power F-15 Eagle fighter-bombers.