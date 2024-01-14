Open Menu

General Entertainment Authority, Designer Elie Saab Join Forces To Redefine Fashion For Riyadh Season 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2024 | 01:20 PM

General Entertainment Authority, designer Elie Saab join forces to redefine fashion for Riyadh Season 2024

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) General Entertainment Authority CEO Faisal Bafarat and renowned fashion designer Elie Saab signed a memorandum of understanding in London to create a one-of-a-kind experience that intertwines fashion and entertainment during the upcoming Riyadh Season.

This initiative is part of a series of major global events that have recently attracted a substantial number of visitors. Saab will unveil the highly anticipated Riyadh Season Fall Collection 2025; the season is an event that holds great significance for the capital city.

Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority Turki Al Al-Sheikh, who attended the signing of the memorandum, said: "In Riyadh Season, we strive to collaborate with the most prominent international Names in various fields, including the fashion industry, to enrich entertainment options.

Elie Saab is one of the distinguished names in this field, and through the upcoming season, he will present designs that will be the talk of the fashion world."

Al Al-Sheikh extended his gratitude to Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan and to Vice Minister of Culture Hamed Fayez for their remarkable contributions to this endeavor.

The Ministry of Culture Fashion Commission collaborates in this undertaking.

Related Topics

World Riyadh London Event Industry

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 January 2024

5 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 mid ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 12 midnight

14 hours ago
 Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation ..

Modi regime victimizing Kashmiris for affiliation with freedom struggle

14 hours ago
 DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Ar ..

DBA Elections: Imran Khakwani wins from Multan, Arif Gormani from DG Khan

14 hours ago
 CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt ..

CM urged students to focus on studies; lauds Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed bravery

14 hours ago
59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate o ..

59.322mn registered female voters to decide fate of 175 political parties in ele ..

14 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners ..

IUCN Pakistan in collaboration with other partners inaugurates rock climbing sit ..

14 hours ago
 Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

Two-day 9th Hyderabad Literature Festival opens

14 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) extends symbol allotment deadline unti ..

14 hours ago
 ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 ..

ECP extends symbol allotment deadline until 11:30 pm Saturday

14 hours ago
 Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportatio ..

Pakistan Army guarding ballot papers transportation in sensitive areas: ECP

14 hours ago

More Stories From World