General Entertainment Authority, Designer Elie Saab Join Forces To Redefine Fashion For Riyadh Season 2024
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2024 | 01:20 PM
Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2024) General Entertainment Authority CEO Faisal Bafarat and renowned fashion designer Elie Saab signed a memorandum of understanding in London to create a one-of-a-kind experience that intertwines fashion and entertainment during the upcoming Riyadh Season.
This initiative is part of a series of major global events that have recently attracted a substantial number of visitors. Saab will unveil the highly anticipated Riyadh Season Fall Collection 2025; the season is an event that holds great significance for the capital city.
Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority Turki Al Al-Sheikh, who attended the signing of the memorandum, said: "In Riyadh Season, we strive to collaborate with the most prominent international Names in various fields, including the fashion industry, to enrich entertainment options.
Elie Saab is one of the distinguished names in this field, and through the upcoming season, he will present designs that will be the talk of the fashion world."
Al Al-Sheikh extended his gratitude to Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan and to Vice Minister of Culture Hamed Fayez for their remarkable contributions to this endeavor.
The Ministry of Culture Fashion Commission collaborates in this undertaking.
