General Evacuation Announced in Part of Luhansk Region Controlled by Kiev - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) A general evacuation was announced in the part of the Luhansk region controlled by Kiev, the Ukrinform news agency reported on Thursday, citing a local official.

People are advised to drive in the direction of Dnipro using their own cars, the news agency said, adding that those without transport should go to railway stations.

The evacuation was declared at 03:50 GMT.