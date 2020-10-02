UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

General Milley Tests Negative For COVID-19, Esper To Be Tested Later On Friday - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 second ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 09:53 PM

General Milley Tests Negative for COVID-19, Esper to Be Tested Later on Friday - Pentagon

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley has tested negative for the novel coronavirus and Defense Secretary Mark Esper will be tested later on Friday, Defense Department spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley has tested negative for the novel coronavirus and Defense Secretary Mark Esper will be tested later on Friday, Defense Department spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a press release.

"Secretary Esper tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday and Wednesday of this week," the release said on Friday. "Today, he will be tested again as planned for continuation of his travel. He will not be returning to the US early. The Chairman was tested this morning and was negative."

In addition, Hoffman said that US Strategic Command has confirmed reports about an E-6B aircraft being put on alert.

Hoffman said the aircraft missions were pre-planned and the fact they were put on alert with President Donald Trump's announcement that he contracted the novel coronavirus was coincidental.

The E-6B aircraft is an airborne command post capable of providing command and control to US nuclear forces in case the ground-based control becomes inoperable.

On Thursday night, Trump announced that he and his wife Melania tested positive for the novel coronavirus after one of his aides, Hope Hicks, contracted the virus earlier.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said earlier on Friday that Trump is experiencing mild symptoms.

Related Topics

Nuclear Trump Wife Alert Post Coronavirus

Recent Stories

White House Chief of Staff Meadows Says 'Optimisti ..

1 second ago

Belarus Imposes Reciprocal Sanctions on UK, Canadi ..

4 seconds ago

Supreme Court disposes of Federal Govt's appeal ag ..

5 seconds ago

Trump has 'mild symptoms' in 'good spirits': chief ..

7 seconds ago

Chief Minister announces compensation for Mardan, ..

5 minutes ago

Historical burns garden opened for public : Admini ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.