General Milley Tests Negative for COVID-19, Esper to Be Tested Later on Friday - Pentagon

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley has tested negative for the novel coronavirus and Defense Secretary Mark Esper will be tested later on Friday, Defense Department spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a press release

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2020) Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley has tested negative for the novel coronavirus and Defense Secretary Mark Esper will be tested later on Friday, Defense Department spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a press release.

"Secretary Esper tested negative for COVID-19 on Monday and Wednesday of this week," the release said on Friday. "Today, he will be tested again as planned for continuation of his travel. He will not be returning to the US early. The Chairman was tested this morning and was negative."

In addition, Hoffman said that US Strategic Command has confirmed reports about an E-6B aircraft being put on alert.

Hoffman said the aircraft missions were pre-planned and the fact they were put on alert with President Donald Trump's announcement that he contracted the novel coronavirus was coincidental.

The E-6B aircraft is an airborne command post capable of providing command and control to US nuclear forces in case the ground-based control becomes inoperable.

On Thursday night, Trump announced that he and his wife Melania tested positive for the novel coronavirus after one of his aides, Hope Hicks, contracted the virus earlier.

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said earlier on Friday that Trump is experiencing mild symptoms.