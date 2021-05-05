General Motors Builds US Infantry Vehicle Factory in 90 Days For $214Mln Contract

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) A auto-assembly in the US state of North Carolina, which was constructed in just three months and opened this week, will manufacture Infantry Squad Vehicles (ISV) under a $214.3 million Army contract, General Motors (GM) said on Tuesday.

"In just over 90 days - from the start of construction to the start of vehicle production - GM Defense has demonstrated its fast-to-field capabilities by standing up a state-of-the-art tactical wheeled vehicle manufacturing center," GM said in a press release. "The Army has an acquisition objective of 2,065 vehicles for the Infantry Brigade Combat Teams.

"

The ISV is based on the 2020 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck architecture and features 90 percent commercial-off-the-shelf parts, including performance race components proven to perform under tough off-road conditions, the release said.

The expeditionary vehicle is designed to provide a 'better boot' to infantry soldiers, helping to eliminate the traditional march of wars past and providing rapid mobility to fight on nearly any battlefield, the release added.