UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

General Motors Delivers 1st Infantry Squad Vehicle To US Army - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Wed 28th October 2020 | 03:10 AM

General Motors Delivers 1st Infantry Squad Vehicle to US Army - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) General Motors (GM) Defense delivered the first Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) to the US Army under a $214.3 million contract announced in June, the parent company General Motors said in a press release.

"GM Defense will manufacture 649 ISVs and will support the production of up to 2,065 vehicles with additional authorization over eight years. This is the first major award and delivery for GM Defense since the subsidiary was reestablished by its parent company in 2017," the release said on Tuesday.

The 5,000-pound vehicle is designed to carry a nine-soldier infantry squad and their equipment.

The vehicle is based off the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck, with 90 percent of the vehicle consisting of commercial-off-the-shelf parts, including racing components, the release said.

The vehicle is light enough to be sling loaded from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and compact enough to fit inside a CH-47 Chinook helicopter for air transportability, the release added.

GM Defense managed to deliver the first vehicle within 120 days of signing an initial $214.3 million contract in June, according to the release.

Related Topics

Army Company Vehicles Vehicle June 2017 From General Motors Chevrolet Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulat ..

2 hours ago

SIBF 2020’s Book Signing Corner to host over 100 ..

3 hours ago

10th Wedding Show to kick off Wednesday at Expo

3 hours ago

UAE essential partner in stopping polio in Pakista ..

3 hours ago

‏Ras Al Khaimah celebrates 10 years of economic ..

4 hours ago

644 families of flood victims in Sudan benefit fro ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.