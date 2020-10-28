General Motors Delivers 1st Infantry Squad Vehicle to US Army - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2020) General Motors (GM) Defense delivered the first Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) to the US Army under a $214.3 million contract announced in June, the parent company General Motors said in a press release.

"GM Defense will manufacture 649 ISVs and will support the production of up to 2,065 vehicles with additional authorization over eight years. This is the first major award and delivery for GM Defense since the subsidiary was reestablished by its parent company in 2017," the release said on Tuesday.

The 5,000-pound vehicle is designed to carry a nine-soldier infantry squad and their equipment.

The vehicle is based off the Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 midsize truck, with 90 percent of the vehicle consisting of commercial-off-the-shelf parts, including racing components, the release said.

The vehicle is light enough to be sling loaded from a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter and compact enough to fit inside a CH-47 Chinook helicopter for air transportability, the release added.

GM Defense managed to deliver the first vehicle within 120 days of signing an initial $214.3 million contract in June, according to the release.