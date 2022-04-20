UrduPoint.com

General Motors Extends Suspension Of Business In Russia Amid Ukraine Operation - Statement

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2022 | 01:30 AM

General Motors Extends Suspension of Business in Russia Amid Ukraine Operation - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Automobile manufacturer General Motors (GM) extended the suspension of its business activities in Russia amid the ongoing special operation in Ukraine, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

"GM suspended vehicle imports and commercial activity in Russia on February 28.

As the situation continues to worsen, the company has decided to extend the suspension of the GM Russia business," the release said.

General Motors ceased manufacturing cars in Russia in 2019 after making a decision to divest itself from a joint venture with Russian automaker AvtoVAZ.

GM oversees several automobile brands, including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac, as well as a military product subsidiary that supplies the US Defense Department.

Related Topics

Business Ukraine Russia Company Vehicle Cadillac February 2019 From General Motors Chevrolet GMC

Recent Stories

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

Electoral reforms need of hour: Ahsan Iqbal

42 minutes ago
 Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, ..

Cabinet Division notifies federal cabinet members, their portfolios

1 hour ago
 Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza ..

Only agenda of present govt to serve people: Hamza Shehbaz

1 hour ago
 US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats ..

US Pledges $600Mln to Battle Environmental Threats Worldwide - Treasury Dept.

1 hour ago
 US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - ..

US Has Trouble Tracking Weapons Sent to Ukraine - Reports

1 hour ago
 Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on PSDP projects

Ahsan Iqbal reviews progress on PSDP projects

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.