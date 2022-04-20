General Motors Extends Suspension of Business in Russia Amid Ukraine Operation - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Automobile manufacturer General Motors (GM) extended the suspension of its business activities in Russia amid the ongoing special operation in Ukraine, the company said in a press release on Tuesday.

"GM suspended vehicle imports and commercial activity in Russia on February 28.

As the situation continues to worsen, the company has decided to extend the suspension of the GM Russia business," the release said.

General Motors ceased manufacturing cars in Russia in 2019 after making a decision to divest itself from a joint venture with Russian automaker AvtoVAZ.

GM oversees several automobile brands, including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC and Cadillac, as well as a military product subsidiary that supplies the US Defense Department.