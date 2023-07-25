General Motors reports strong results as it girds for tough labor talks

(@FahadShabbir)

General Motors lifted its full-year forecast following another strong quarter on Tuesday as it girds for difficult labor negotiations and questions about demand for its growing electric vehicle business.

The big US automaker cited strong consumer demand that has allowed for solid pricing while keeping incentives in check.

Profits jumped 52 percent to $2.6 billion on revenues of $44.7 billion, which were up 25 percent.

In the spring, market watchers had spoken of a potential cooling in the US vehicle market due to persistently elevated inflation.

But Wall Street analysts have recently pointed to the strong US labor market as a reason car sales have stayed robust.

"The biggest driving force behind our financial results is customer demand for our vehicles," said Chief Executive Mary Barra in a letter to investors.

But the buoyant results come as GM faces some imminent challenges.

These include talks on a new contract with the United Auto Workers, whose new president, Shawn Fain, has adopted an aggressive posture towards GM, Ford and Stellantis, signaling a willingness to strike.