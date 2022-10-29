General Motors Says Suspends Its Ads on Twitter After Musk Takeover

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2022) US auto giant General Motors (GM) said that it suspended advertising on Twitter after it was bought by SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk.

"We are engaging with Twitter to understand the direction of the platform under their new ownership. As is normal course of business with a significant change in a media platform, we have temporarily paused our paid advertising. Our customer care interactions on Twitter will continue," the company said in an email sent to the CNBC broadcaster.

According to the broadcaster, General Motors, which also competes with Musk's Tesla car maker, is currently evaluating Twitter's policies.

GM will continue to use the social network to interact with customers, but will not pay for advertising, the broadcaster added.

On Thursday, Musk closed the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter, negotiations for which began in April. The acquisition was delayed due to concerns by Musk about the number of fake accounts on the platform. The billionaire plans to liberalize the social network's editorial policy, which has been widely criticized for heavily censoring content.

On Friday, Musk promised to create a content moderation council and, until it works, not to make any global decisions on Twitter's policy or account reinstatements.